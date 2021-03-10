Burnett calls on PM to give local government a voice

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to match the Australian Labor Party’s commitment to local government. Picture Rodney Stevens

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett has welcomed the Australian Labor Party’s commitment to local government following a major announcement on Wednesday.

Should the ALP form government at the next federal election, local government will have a seat at national cabinet.

Mayor Burnett is now calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to match the ALP’s election

commitment in order to provide a voice for local governments on the national cabinet table.

“National cabinet has not included local government at the table so it’s fantastic to see the federal Labor Party have made this decision,” Cr Burnett said.

“I’m now asking the Prime Minister to consider matching this commitment from the ALP to ensure local councils have their voice heard.

“One voice for the 537 councils across the country is not too much to ask.”

Mayor Burnett said having a voice at national cabinet would not only benefit the Gladstone region, but Central Queensland as a whole.

“By having local government representation, you are ensuring that all three levels of government are heard when decisions are being made at national cabinet,” Cr Burnett said.

“ALGA has five key areas of advocacy including Financial Sustainability for local governments, waste and recycling, roads and infrastructure, disaster mitigation and a seat at national cabinet.

“For ALGA and local government to have a strong voice in Canberra, we need ALGA president, Cr Linda Scott, at the table.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said local governments had representation through their state and territories leaders as local government was a legislative creation of the states.

“Any changes to the structure of National Cabinet in the future will be between the Prime Minister and the state and territories leaders,” Mr O’Dowd said.

