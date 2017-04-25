Burn-off planned for Beecher State Forest this week

A PLANNED burn-off is due to take place in the Beecher State Forest area over the next few days.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is set to conduct the burn-off from today until Friday, according to a QPWS statement.

The fire may be called off if weather conditions become unfavourable.

Smoke may be seen in the Gladstone, Calliope, Beecher and Burua areas, the statement said.

Motorists are advised to drive safely to conditions if travelling through the area due to the potential for decreased visibility on the roads.

QPWS said the burn was part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program conducted to reduce the volume of forest fuels and create a "mosaic pattern" of burnt and unburnt areas.

The aim is to help lower the intensity of subsequent wildfires and increase prospects of natural forest regeneration.

Anyone seeking more information can call QPWS's Rockhampton office on 4936 0570.