Burger Urge cuts waste for sustainability

GLADSTONE’S Burger Urge store is ahead of the crowd with its sustainable practices.

With paper straws and recycled cans, bottles and cardboard, the store is on track to meet the company’s new sustainability pledge.

Store manager Arthur Ferrer even takes compost waste home to feed his chickens, thus minimising the rubbish the store sends to landfill.

Burger Urge has about 26 stores across Queensland and New South Wales.

It has pledged to “ditch the dirt”, announcing a major partnership with environmental warriors The Good Food Revolution.

The company is the first retailer in Australia to partner with the online movement, changing the way it does business to put sustainability first.

Burger Urge will work to eliminate the negative impact the food retail industry has across areas of environment, animal welfare and human health.

A five-year action plan will see the elimination of all general waste, the use of 75 per cent renewable energy across their network and a menu containing animal products that are all free-range and organic.

Burger Urge co-founder Sean Carthew urged other food retail businesses to join them in the challenge.

He said The Good Food Revolution offered consumers tools to choose to dine at restaurants they felt were stepping up and doing the right thing for the environment.

Mr Carthew said the mentality towards sustainable business needed to change.

“We are proud to help drive the food retail space to make this change with us,” he said.

The Good Food Revolution founder Agatha McAndrew said education will enable them to support food retailers to eliminate negative impacts toward the environment.

“It’s true that a small group of thoughtful people can change the world,” Ms McAndrew said.

“We’re proud to welcome Burger Urge on this world-changing journey with us.”