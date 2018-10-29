Menu
RAIN: Wet weather is on the way for Gladstone.
Bureau predicts a cool change on the way

Mark Zita
by
29th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

THE Gladstone region will receive a reprieve from the heat, with showers forecast this week.

After a sunny weekend with temperatures in the mid to low thirties, the forecast for this week will change to showers with temperatures in the mid to high twenties.

Thunderstorms are predicted for today, most likely in the late afternoon or the evening.

East to south-easterly winds are also predicted all week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said a southerly change that's pushing up the coast is the cause of this change in weather.

"That's going to be the focal point for any shower and storm activity,” Mr Joseph said.

"We expect that south-easterly change to push through the Gladstone area sometime early tomorrow morning.”

The Bureau expects rainfall of around 10mm at this stage.

