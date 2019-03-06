Family, friends continue to search river for missing man

Family, friends and the community including wife Sabrina are continuing to search for 35-year-old Justin Scott after a boating accident at Groper Creek on February 8.

BURDEKIN MP Dale Last has expressed his condolences to the family of Home Hill man Justin Scott during a speech in state parliament.

Mr Last rose to speak to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's Condolence motion after 35-year-old Justin Scott was swept away in flood waters at Groper Creek late in the afternoon of February 8.

The search was scaled back on February 17, however still remains ongoing with the family, friends and police continuing to search.

"Like Townsville, we also lost a life," Mr Last said.

"Tragically Justin Scott was killed in a boating incident in Groper Creek and I want to extend my condolences to his wife Sabrina and their family and friends.

"I want to also acknowledge the work of our emergency service staff and volunteers and members of the public in my electorate for their bravery and their compassion and their dedication throughout this event."

Mr Last said parts of the Burdekin were not able to walk away from the February monsoon unscathed.

"In our electorate we did not escape nature's wrath, Giru, Majors Creek, Woodstock, Groper Creek, Rita Island and Gumlu saw the effects of these events first hand," Mr Last said.

"I have seen first hand how the productive farming land has been gauged out by the Haughton River and crops lost."