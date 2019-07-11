Menu
CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene at a roll-over at Taabinga.
News

HWY CLOSED: Car plummets 12 metres, two trapped

Claudia Williams
by
11th Jul 2019 10:46 AM | Updated: 3:55 PM
TWO people have been cut out of their car after they became trapped when it fell 12 metres down an embankment on the Stuart River Bridge following a two-vehicle crash on the Bunya Highway.

A QAS spokeswoman said a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and another man in his 50s reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews responded to the call at 10.15am on the Stuart River Bridge.

The spokesman said the highway is currently closed in the area of the crash.

It has been a horror few months in the South Burnett, with 13 people having lost their lives on roads. 

A string of fatalities rocked the region, including the horrifying deaths of a mother and her four small children.

In May, a Benair man, Joseph Guaresi, was killed kilometres from where the Hervey Bay mum and her four children died in a fiery crash.

Kendall Lederhose, 43, passed away in hospital after being involved in a tragic traffic crash on Haly St in Kingaroy on May 23.

More Stories

South Burnett

