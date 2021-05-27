‘Bunny-hopping’ car conks out in cloud of smoke

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Gabriel Akoi’s car appeared to be “bunny hopping” down Glebe Rd, Silkstone, due to a defective motor.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Gabriel Akoi's car appeared to be "bunny hopping" down Glebe Rd, Silkstone, due to an engine problem.

Police prosecutor Snr Cons Narelle Lowe said officers saw the car break down in the middle of the road.

"There was excessive smoke coming from the car's exhaust, to the point where police were losing visibility of the car and other road users were pulling over and waiting for the smoke to clear," Snr Cons Lowe said.

"The car broke down and had to be pushed off the road by passers-by and police."

The court heard police inspected the engine and found it was "significantly defective".

Appearing in court for two traffic matters, Akoi pleaded guilty to making unnecessary smoke and to driving a safe but otherwise defective car.

He told Magistrate Andy Cridland the vehicle had only just been serviced before he experienced issues.

"I did get the car fixed first and, when the mechanic gave me the car, I realised it was creating smoke," Akoi said.

"So I told (the mechanic) right away but he said it was OK to drive and the smoke should clear up as I drive."

He said he went to the police station to attempt to pay the fine for the two tickets but was told it was too late and the matter was bound for court.

Thought the prosecutor had no record of this, Akoi had brought a letter from the police station, which he gave to Mr Cridland.

"That confirms it - it's signed by the station's client service officer," Mr Cridland said.

He told Akoi the matters, when dealt with in court, could result in a $2669 fine.

"I note in this particular instance that you did not want the matters to proceed before the court and wanted to go back to the tickets but you were told it was too late," Mr Cridland said.

Akoi was fined the ticketable amount, $560.

A conviction was not recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.