Bunnings version of cult Kmart item

It sold out almost instantly when it hit Kmart last month – and now shoppers are raving about the warehouse store’s $89 version.

It sold out almost instantly when it hit Kmart last month – and now shoppers are raving about the warehouse store’s $89 version.

It's the timesaving product that sold out almost instantly when it hit Kmart last month for a fraction of the price it usually retails for.

But shoppers who missed out on the discount department store's $79 instant hot water dispenser have headed to Bunnings instead, with the hardware store selling a similar version for just $8 more.

One woman who missed out on Kmart's version got Bunnings' version and wrote in a Facebook group that it was "definitely worth it".

"No more waiting for (water) to boil," she wrote, according to reports.

Another woman said she had Bunnings' version and loved it.

RELATED: X-rated item in Ikea item shocks shoppers

Shoppers disappointed at missing out on Kmart’s version have discovered Bunnings sells a near-identical version online.

Bunnings' version is available online only via their MarketLink website and has a 1.8 litre tank.

It heats water to 98C in just eight seconds and uses 20 per cent less energy compared to kettles.

It's also a safe option for families, with the dispenser having a "cool touch body".

Like Kmart's version, Bunnings' hot water dispenser has also proved to be insanely popular with one version already sold out.

It has another hot water dispenser in stock for the same price which can dispense between 400 to 500ml of hot water per minute.

RELATED: $49 Big W item sparks frenzy

Costing $87 the gadget dispenses hot water in just eight seconds.

Instant hot water dispensers have been around for a while but can be quite pricey, with Westinghouse's 2.7 litre dispenser costing $189.

Last month Kmart's $79 version quickly sold out, with Kmart fans raving about the kettle replacement on Facebook.

"Jumped on the instant hot water dispenser bandwagon. I'm loving it," one woman declared.

"Goodbye kettle and the waiting," a second person wrote.

"This is what you should have got (for the office)! Can't say I love waiting 20 hours for the work kettle to boil," one woman wrote online tagging her colleague.

RELATED: $270 Bunnings reno transforms 'drab' look

Last month Kmart’s version sold out almost instantly.

"This looks amazing! I just ordered one; hate my kettle," a second person commented.

"I'm always amazed at the things Kmart comes up with. Take my money," a third person added.

However some pointed out you could get instant hot water already if you had a coffee machine but fans of the instant hot water dispenser disagreed, saying it was "hotter" and "faster".

"It's definitely hotter than the coffee machines. Highest temp on the machine is 95 and lowest 25," one woman said.

Originally published as Bunnings version of cult Kmart item