Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DETAILS: Could a new Bunnings Warehouse be on the cards for the region?
DETAILS: Could a new Bunnings Warehouse be on the cards for the region? Claudia Williams
Business

Bunnings refuses to claim $20m Lockyer Valley warehouse

Dominic Elsome
by
25th Sep 2019 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE a Bunnings tender being leaked on social media, the hardware giant has remained tight-lipped about a store in the Lockyer Valley.

Online tender website EstimateOne lists a new Bunnings Warehouse development for the Plainland area, with a request for quotes for carpentry, earthworks and concreting, among others.

The development has a listed budget of $15 million to $20m, with the request for quotes closing on October 15.

Bunnings acting general manager of property Garry James did not confirm the project.

"The Lockyer Valley has been an area of interest for us for some time however no agreement is in place for a Bunnings store at Plainland," Mr James said.

"We will look to update the community with more information when we can."

 

Details of a potential Bunnings Warehouse at Plainland
Details of a potential Bunnings Warehouse at Plainland Contributed

A Bunnings warehouse in the area has long been on the wishlist for many in the region.

A proposed development of a store at Gatton spurred much interest in the community, but the project appears to have run out of steam.

bunnings bunnings warehouse development gatton plainland tenders
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Comedian caught drink-driving after 2L of wine

    premium_icon Comedian caught drink-driving after 2L of wine

    News A STAND-UP comedian faced his toughest crowd on Tuesday when he fronted court for a serious drink-driving charge.

    REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    News It comes as more than 100 others are removed from the water.

    It’s not about the trophies

    premium_icon It’s not about the trophies

    News Middle-aged fitness competitor competes to inspire her children and others about...

    Musical goes from green to ruby slippers

    premium_icon Musical goes from green to ruby slippers

    News It’s time to follow the yellow brick road and get your tickets for the 2020...

    • 25th Sep 2019 10:00 AM