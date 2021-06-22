Menu
Login
Bunnings is giving away thousands of free trees to Sydneysiders. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay
Bunnings is giving away thousands of free trees to Sydneysiders. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay
News

Bunnings giveaway for Sydney homes

by Jack Paynter
22nd Jun 2021 7:39 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM

Bunnings is giving away thousands of free trees to people living in greater Sydney under a new partnership with the NSW government.

From June to October this year, the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has partnered with Bunnings Warehouse to give away trees to Sydney households.

The program has proved so popular that stock for June was exhausted within just days.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment said more trees would be available by early July.

More than 29,000 trees have already been given away and planted in backyards across the Greater Sydney region.

“The giveaway is a fantastic opportunity to add some greenery to your home and help make your suburb an even more beautiful place to live,” the department said.

Bunnings is giving away free trees to Sydney households. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay
Bunnings is giving away free trees to Sydney households. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay

“Planting more trees will provide more shade, more privacy and cleaner air. We are encouraging everyone to plant one.”

These trees have been supplied by Bunnings Warehouse and IndigiGrow Nursery.

Households eligible are those that have an address in one of the 33 local government areas in greater Sydney and haven’t already applied for a free tree in 2021.

Each month a limited number of trees will be available via the NSW Planning Portal.

Originally published as Bunnings giveaway for Sydney homes

Just In

    Just In

      Twist in bikie murder probe

      Twist in bikie murder probe
      • 22nd Jun 2021 8:04 AM

      Top Stories

        Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        Premium Content Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        News Central Queensland venues have united to raise money for men’s health.

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        News The southbound lane on a busy Gladstone road remains blocked after a vehicle...

        CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        Premium Content CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        News “The support of these venues and the Central Queensland community helps us to...