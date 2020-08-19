Menu
COURT: A Bunnings employee defrauded the company of $800.
Bunnings employee defrauds company of almost $800

19th Aug 2020
A BUNNINGS employee of seven years lost his job when he defrauded the business of almost $800.

Daryl Lindsay Holtz, 49, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to fraud – dishonestly gain benefit by employee.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on February 14 Holtz was working at the trade desk when he printed an invoice and issued a refund of $799.50 and put in his own credit card details.

Mr Boyd said when police spoke to him on July 28, Holtz said he had fallen on hard times and made a mistake.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Holtz had repaid the money which he had initially used to pay rent.

“It wasn’t to go off and have a holiday,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Ms Ditchfield said Holtz had been asked to resign over this “one off out of character” incident.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the offence was a breach of trust and was to be treated seriously.

Holtz was ordered to do 12 months probation. No conviction was recorded.

