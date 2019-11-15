Menu
Police investigating after a "toolbox" exploded in a man's hands. Picture: Nine News
Bunnings car park find explodes in man’s hands

15th Nov 2019 8:49 AM
A MAN suffered only minor burns after a "toolbox" he found in a Bunnings car park exploded in his hand 500m after picking it up.

He suffered minor injuries to his abdomen and pelvis

 

Police investigating after a "toolbox" exploded in a man's hands. Picture: Nine News

 

The Explosive Ordnance Response Team were called the scene of the explosion, which happened outside Mary Immaculate Church, about 9.35am yesterday.

The man was walking his dogs when he found the black box in the car park of the Bunnings warehouse.

The item is believed to be a single-shot firearm. Picture: Nine News

Inspector Barry Smith told Nine News that the item was a single-shot firearm.

"When it discharged, it actually deactivated itself."

Investigations are continuing.

