Bunkered down in Biggo

BUNKERED DOWN: Jenny and Richard Schaeffer with dog Marley have now been bunkered down at Biggenden for the past five weeks due to the coronovirus restrictions. Picture: Erica Murree

A WESTERN Australian couple had just started their golden lap around Australia when the coronavirus restrictions came into play.

Jenny and Richard Schaeffer, with dog Marley, have now been bunkered down at Biggenden for the past five weeks.

The couple had been going backwards and forwards from their home base of Kalgoorlie to Melbourne looking after Richard's dad who was suffering from dementia.

Mrs Schaeffer said they then started their grey nomad journey in a caravan travelling around Tasmania for three months before coming north for the winter.

"We were at Glasshouse Mountains with the intention of visiting my sister in Cairns when the virus precautions came into play," she said.

Not knowing what to do the couple found from a post from Abbie Grayson, from the Commercial Hotel, on Facebook saying they had room available.

Mrs Schaeffer said they were bunkered down there for the duration.

Not ones to sit still, after self-isolating for two weeks, Jenny has been busy helping with the hotel gardens planting flowers and vegetables.

"We've even helped with the painting of the inside of the pub," she said.

A retired boilermaker, Richard was fortunate to find employment at Biggenden Engineering Works.

Jenny has also been able to pursue of love of golf and has hit the Biggenden greens of a Thursday afternoon.

Another passion is sewing and she is presently hand sewing hexagons into a quilt.

Mr Schaeffer said they both enjoyed walking the dog and taking hikes in the bush.

"We're looking forward to visiting places of interest in the district," he said.

Marley the dog makes the best of being bunkered down in Biggenden.

Of their present circumstances, Mrs Schaeffer said you would never meet more stable people than them.

"But now we have no plans" she said.

"We are so missing the kids back home but then we wouldn't be able to visit them in the present climate."

The couple has found Biggenden a very friendly place and the weather beautiful.

"It's great to able to walk to the shops," Mrs Schaeffer said.

"We're looking forward to precautions being lifted so the closed shops can open again.

"We always support local businesses in country towns."

Mrs Schaeffer said we've had a lot of gratitude from Abby.

"Hopefully soon the pub will be pumping beer and business booming," she said.

Mrs Schaeffer said thank goodness for Skype.

"It helps in situations like this especially being able to communicate with family," she said.

"What we are really looking forward to is having a drinks on line date with some friends."

With a question mark over future travel plans the rest of the world they said we're just winging it.

"We will continue our journey when we can," they said.