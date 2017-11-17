Bunk it down: Kids prepare for disaster through song

BUNK IT DOWN: Kelsey Stirrat, Crystal Keyes, Hayley Stirrat, Piper Bayliss, Mia Sears, Jade Akehurst, Emily-Rose Nichols, Rasharn Barb, Tahlia Wingate and Kenadie Hills with singer and songwriter Josh Arnold.

BUNK it down and you'll have a higher chance of surviving a natural disaster.

That's the message for Gladstone Region residents in a music video being made by musician Josh Arnold.

He is using one of his last jobs for the year to educate Gladstone Region children about preparing for natural disasters.

The Small Town Culture YouTube channel creator has been visiting schools to write, record and film the Bunker Down Gladstone Region music video.

"Kids aren't jaded, they're really keen to perform," Josh said.

"Working with kids is a great match for me because together we can create something great."

Kids from Agnes Water, Baffle Creek, Tannum Sands and Miriam Vale have been part of the video so far.

The catch phrase "bunk it down" teaches residents how to be ready for natural disasters in case they are trapped at home, and when to evacuate.

"Be ready if you're going to be trapped in your home; medication, food, water, alternative power supplies and get ready to sit tight," Josh said.

Josh is a prolific song writer, music producer and film maker creating projects for schools, communities and various organisations.