Bungling crook sets fire to himself

A bungling arsonist has set fire to his own arm while setting a clothing store alight in the Victorian regional city of Bendigo.

A witness captured the moment the man accidentally set his right arm on fire as he filmed the arson attack from across the street.

Police said witnesses heard glass breaking and saw two offenders - believed to be men - pour an unknown substance in the window of the Frankie & Co clothing store on Tuesday morning.

The fire quickly engulfed the Wills Street store before the pair were seen running from the scene towards Mitchell Street.

Detectives believe one of the offenders may require medical attention after setting his right arm on fire during the incident.

The Frankie & Co store sustained significant damage during the blaze.

Business owner Paige Davies said she was "absolutely heartbroken".

"Last night our Bendigo store was set on fire and we have lost everything," she said in a post on the store's Facebook page.

"I feel sick even writing this.

"I'm still in so much shock and feel helpless and so sad by this."

She described the arsonists as "two d..kheads".

She said the store was still operating its online business while the shop was closed.

Detectives have released CCTV and images of two men they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

Police believe one of the men may require medical attention.

The first man has been described as being about 180cm tall, of a solid build and was wearing black pants, a black hooded top and black shoes.

The second man has been described as being about 170cm tall, of a thin build and was wearing black pants, a black hooded top, black shoes and a white backpack.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

