A Bundy woman has shared a warning after a sickening sex act was allegedly performed in front of her.
Crime

Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

23rd Dec 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
A LOCAL woman is pleading with the community to keep a close eye on their children after a confronting incident allegedly occurred outside the Bundaberg Multiplex early this afternoon.

In a Facebook post on Bundaberg Forum, the women described being parked under a tree at the Multiplex to make a phone call when a man walked up beside her car, pulled out his private parts and proceeded to perform a sex act in front of her.

The woman said she quickly drove away and went straight to police to make a report.

"This s--t still happens in the middle of the day, out in the open, in clear view," the woman said.

The man was described as being over 50, with greying hair, of a slim build and about 170cm tall.

The NewsMail has attempted to contact police.

