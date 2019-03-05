Smoke shop owner charged after store raid

Officers prepare items taken from the store.

Officers prepare items taken from the store. Bundy's 420 Emporium

A BUNDABERG store has been raided during a Queensland Health and Bundaberg police operation, resulting in drugs charges against the shop's owner.

Officers from the Wide Bay Public Health Unit and the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch seized more than 300 items at Bundy's 420 Emporium, which sells smoking equipment, on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Images and a video were added to the emporium's Facebook page detailing the incident. Bundy's 420 Emporium

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said the Bundaberg business was searched "to check compliance" with the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act.

"TOSPA regulates the supply of tobacco and other smoking products in Queensland," the spokesman said.

"TOSPA prohibits the display and sale of prohibited items (such as ice pipes and bongs) and their components."

Shops often get around such laws by marketing bongs as "water pourers".

Boxes believed to contain the seized items line the floor of Bundy's 420 Emporium.

Police and Queensland health confirmed that officers attended the store as part of an operation orchestrated by the health department.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the officers executed a search warrant at a Bundaberg West address about 2pm on Monday..

"Some alleged cannabis and some utensils were located as a result of that search," Sen Const Webb said.

"A 41-year-old male was subsequently issued with a notice to appear - he will be appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 25 for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a utensil," she said.

Officers stood by as items were packaged and removed from the store. Bundy's 420 Emporium

A string of posts were published on the Bundy's 420 Emporium Facebook page over the past two days with photos and a video showing plain-clothes officers packing glassware into boxes and seizing items.

The video shows the emporium's previously filled shelves almost completely empty, while officers are shuffling through and removing more items from the store.

On its Facebook page, a post said the shop, owned by Christopher Mulford, regretted to inform customers that Queensland Health "had a warrant to seize all our glassware for testing".

Another post showed images of officers wrapping the items and two lines of sealed boxes spread out across the floor of the shop.

The caption reads "Qld Health and Qld Police, what a joke, getting us for glassware".