Mum and dad sold meth to undercover cop

LAST CHANCE: Bundaberg parents Breannan Knight and Joshua Serafin pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences including supplying meth to an undercover cop.

LAST CHANCE: Bundaberg parents Breannan Knight and Joshua Serafin pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences including supplying meth to an undercover cop. contributed

A BUNDABERG mother and father were visibly relieved when a Judge told them she would give them one last chance to redeem themselves, instead of sending them to prison for multiple drugs offences.

Breannan Knight, 22, and Joshua Serafin, 32, on Thursday pleaded guilty to a string of drugs charges in Bundaberg District Court.

Among her many charges, Knight was charged with 13 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, namely meth, to an undercover police officer.

Serafin was also charged with five counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The court heard that between August 8 to December 20, the parents had been in contact with and supplied meth to an undercover police officer.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court the pair supplied 7.5gm to the officer for $2900.

Multiple transactions were conducted, mostly by Knight, who encouraged the officer to only "deal" with her.

Text messages to the officer included Knight telling him "you won't be disappointed".

When police conducted a search warrant on Knight's home in October, she texted the officer two days later saying she had a new phone number.

Knight at one point supplied meth in exchange for psychedelic drug DMT.

"It's not insignificant quantities here," Mr Cook said, acknowledging the commerciality of Knight's offence.

Knight was also found to have driven without a licence, with police finding $1200 in her car and a notebook with a range of names and figures in it.

She gave officers a range of false explanations when they asked about the money.

But defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Serafin was not as involved as Knight.

"He may have passed some parcels," Mr Cassidy told the court.

"But there is no suggestion he had any commercial involvement in these transactions."

A urine test completed by Knight days before the hearing showed cannabis in her system.

Her defence said this should be seen as a positive, as no meth was detected.

"To give one urine test where it is relatively free from drugs is a testament to show she can be clean ... some degree of rehabilitation," Knight's defence said.

"It is a demonstration of some self-control that was previously not apparent."

Mr Cassidy said Serafin did not "consider himself as addicted (to drugs), but periods of imprisonment don't seem to have worked as a deterrent for the use".

Judge Rosengren condemned their actions as parents of two young children.

Serafin was seen crying from the dock.

"I accept you are sorry ... but I hope both of you understand drugs like meth just destroy people's lives and by supplying that drug you are enabling the disasterous effect of this drug," Judge Rosengren said.

Knight was sentenced to two years imprisonment with immediate parole.

Serafin was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.