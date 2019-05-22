Fatal: 'Every time I see a blue Falcon I think of that car'

A BUNDABERG man said he is left in shock after seeing the dead driver of a car crash that happened between Wondai and Chinchilla.

A 37-year-old Durong man died in the single-vehicle crash which was reported to police on Sunday morning.

"Every time I see a blue Falcon I think of that car, and there's a few of them in Bundaberg," said Dean Giles, 27, a local tree lopper who took the day off work on Monday to protect his mental health.

Mr Giles saw the car that crashed into into a tree while driving from Chinchilla, after delivering a fridge and a washing machine to his partner's grandmother, who recently moved to Chinchilla.

While returning from the good deed at about 10am with his partner and two children under four-years, he stopped to check on the car, as a precaution.

A blue ford that crashed between Wondai and Chinchilla.

Before Mr Giles saw the man's body his partner said "what would you do if you saw someone in the car still?" but it was not an answer he wanted to think about, but it was one he soon had to confront.

"The whole driver's front of the car was ripped completely out," Mr Giles said.

"I was in that much shock I didn't know what to do.

"I'm trying to forget it at the moment to be honest."

At that point in time Mr Giles was uncertain if the driver was alive or dead, but he called the police and waited for them to arrive as his family waited in the car.

"I honestly thought he was dead, there was no way coming back from that...and there was no colour."

He flagged down another driver and waited for 45 minutes with them, before he apologised and moved on.

"Any other person would do it," Mr Giles said.

"If that was me, I would expect someone to wait and sit there."

There was also a dog which had survived, which he could hear moving around in the back of the car.

"It wasn't really trying to jump out of the car, it was more trying to stay with the owner," he said.

The Forensic Crash Unit are still reporting the matter.

If you have information for police, call policelink on 131 444.