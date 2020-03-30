Menu
LIFELONG SOUVENIR: Scottish backpacker Josh Barrack enjoyed his stay in Bundaberg so much, that he got himself an interesting tattoo to remember his time.
News

Why this backpacker has 'Bundaberg' tattooed on his foot

Rhylea Millar
29th Mar 2020 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISTS usually collect postcards from the countries they visit, but one backpacker has committed to unique souvenirs that last a lifetime.

After travelling around the country for the last eight months, Josh Barrack has quickly adapted to the Australian culture.

So much so, that when the Scottish backpacker was due to leave Bundaberg, he decided to invest in a lasting memory.

Days before moving on to Brisbane, Mr Barrack stopped off at local parlour Bear Skin Tattoos, where he got 'f***en Bundaberg' tattooed on the top of his foot.

The Scotsman said it was all part of a personal joke between backpackers.

Scottish backpacker Josh Barrack with his
"It all started off as a bit of a laugh and before I knew it, I was in the chair getting it done," Mr Barrack said.

"I like Bundaberg, it's a fun place and the tattoo is kind of talking about all the crazy antics us backpackers get up to, when we go out."

Mr Barrack's recent addition, which cost $200, is the tenth tattoo for the backpacker, including a piece he had done when he travelled to South Africa.

At Bear Skin Tattoo, it wasn't the first time they had shown Bundy patriotism.

Shop manager Catz Leche was born in England, and has one leg dedicated to her English heritage and the other to her life in Australia, with tattoos including her immigration stamp and a can of Bundaberg Rum.

 

Bear Skin Tattoo manager Catz Leche's Bundaberg Rum can tattoo.
Bear Skin Tattoos is on the top level of the Target Arcade, at shop 5, 56 Bourbong St.

Tattoo parlors are not currently operating under current Covid-19 rules in Australia, the tattoo in this story was done before the ban kicked in.

offbeat
Bundaberg News Mail

