Bundy duo's big Gladstone arrival

Mackenzie May Scerri was born to parents Carly Willems and Jono Scerri at Gladstone Base Hospital on January 2.

A NEW to town couple has introduced their third child at Gladstone Base Hospital, with the birth of Mackenzie May Scerri.

Born at 11.03am on January 2 to parents Carly Willems and Jono Scerri, Mackenzie is the fourth baby to be born this year at the hospital.

Having just moved to the Gladstone area from Bundaberg, dad Jono said the family were looking forward to working and living in Gladstone.

Jono rated the town as a good place to raise a family.

He also said Mackenzie's siblings were looking forward to life with their new baby sister.

"They're very excited,” he said.

"Maddison keeps trying to giver her baby sister things and Riley's a little bit more quiet about it.

"They're all pretty good kids, though.

"If not we've got a couple of naughty chairs.”

Mum Carly said that while this was the last time she'd go through the process, it was an easy birth.

Mackenzie arrived a healthy baby weighing eight pounds and three ounces.

Carly thanked the staff for their care during the family's stay.

"The staff have been great up here,” she said.

"They're really good.”

Some extended family have met baby Mackenzie already, however the distance was proving to be a challenge.

Mackenzie's aunty was unfortunately 40 minutes late having made the trip north for her birth.