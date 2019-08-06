Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong.
CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong. Contributed
Politics

Bundy councillor shares protest pics from Hong Kong

6th Aug 2019 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG councillor Helen Blackburn has taken these amazing photographs of people protesting peacefully in Hong Kong.

Council's governance and sport and recreation portfolio spokeswoman shared the images to her social media account from the Asian financial hub which has been in a state of political crisis since anti-government protests began on June 9, when the government attempted to pass a law allowing for criminal extradition to mainland China.

CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong.
CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong. Contributed

Cr Blackburn posted the images about 8pm yesterday (Bundaberg time). She was expected to leave Hong Kong today.

It's understood Cr Blackburn has been on a personal break.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that is now a special administrative region of China.

More Stories

china cr helen blackburn extradition hong kong protests
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Crash victim was in a coma for a week

    premium_icon Crash victim was in a coma for a week

    News 'He smiles when you say something funny': Young man's sister and mum by his side

    Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    premium_icon Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    Health Cr Goodluck seeks changes to Gladstone Hospital

    Brave little girl helps cops nab Bible study sex predator

    premium_icon Brave little girl helps cops nab Bible study sex predator

    Crime Jamie Winston Harris in court on multiple child sex abuse charges

    • 6th Aug 2019 3:17 PM
    • 1 Kev777
    FLASHBACK: Gladstone Cup 20 years ago

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone Cup 20 years ago

    News Were you at the 1999 Gladstone races?