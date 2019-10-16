Menu
Illegal dumping costs thousands of dollars of taxpayer money every year to clean up and remove.
Illegal dumping scam uncovered by new council staff

16th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
TWO new illegal dumping officers have fined an offender in their first week on the job.

Regulatory services portfolio spokesperson Cr John Learmonth said they had identified and fined someone who was offering dumping services and instead dumping waste into the bushland.

"Our new illegal dumping officers were able to identify an offender who was selling his services to residents to conduct dump runs," Cr Learmonth said.

"Rather than using the money provided to pay waste disposal fees he was pocketing the cash and dumping the waste in bushland."

Cr Learmonth said the two officers had identified 40,000 litres of illegally dumped items ranging from a freezer to an oil drum all of which were harmful to the environment.

"With the drums of oil, obviously that has some environmental impact if it was to leak," he said.

"Even green waste can introduce pest plants in to the native bushland." Bundaberg was one of four councils trialling the Queensland Government Illegal Dumping Project.

