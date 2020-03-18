Menu
DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
Bundy's famous barrel shuts its doors

Jay Fielding
by
18th Mar 2020 6:09 PM
BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks has temporarily closed the Bundaberg Barrel as part of COVID-19 precautions put in place by the Australian Government.

In a statement released today, the company said the decision has been made to reduce the risk of the virus impacting employees, customers and the wider community. 

All staff who work in the Barrel have been offered alternative roles in the organisation while the closure is in place, the statement said.

The popular tourist attraction is on Bargara Rd next to the company's East Bundaberg factory.

