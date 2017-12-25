Bundle of joy in time for Christmas

CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: Theodore Sage Waldon-Marks was born at 4.30am on Christmas Day to proud parents Grayson Marks and Josh Waldon, at Gladstone Base Hospital.

A GLADSTONE couple woke to the best possible Christmas present this morning, with the birth of their baby boy.

Theodore Sage Waldon-Marks, who was born at 4:30am on Christmas morning, upstaged Santa with a special arrival of his own, after he was born before mum and dad could get to the hospital.

Delivered by his great grandmother, it was an entrance befitting a Christmas miracle.

"He was born at home on my bed," mum Grayson Marks said.

"I woke up at about 3:20am, and by 4:15 I rang my grandma to come over so eh could look after Archie (her other son) while we went to the hospital.

"About 5 minutes later we had the ambulance on the phone."

Dad Josh Waldon said it all happened so quickly.

"He pretty much started coming as soon as Grandma rocked up," he said.

"The ambulance then turned up 5 or 10 minutes later."

With baby Theodore born at the family home in Sun Valley, they were then transported to Gladstone Base Hospital by paramedics.

The couple were simply glad their baby boy didn't arrive as they were driving to the hospital.

"I just got my care detailed," Ms Marks laughed.

Ms Marks, said that her new baby boy was easily the best Christmas present ever.

"I couldn't have asked for anything better," she said.

"I was starting to think we'd have to wait until after Christmas.

"I had a little bit of hope that he would come today, but I didn't think that it would actually happen."

The couple were hoping to be released from hospital some time on Christmas afternoon, to spend the rest of the day with their newest family addition.

Asked how the family would cope with celebrating both Christmas and a birthday on the same day every year, Ms Marks said, "it's going to be an expensive time of the year!"