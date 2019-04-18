Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Base Hospital.
Bundaberg Base Hospital. Brian Cassidy
Breaking

Bundaberg Hospital employee tests positive to whooping cough

18th Apr 2019 2:12 PM

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is notifying a very small number of staff and patients who had direct or indirect contact with a Bundaberg Hospital Family Unit team member who tested positive for pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Overnight, WBHHS began communication and offered antibiotic medication to other staff and just one patient who were identified as being in close contact with the team member between April 12th and 14th.

No newborn was in direct contact with the staff member who tested positive.

Contact is also being made with other patients and staff to ensure they are aware of any possible symptoms.

Wide Bay Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said the limited and defined group of people in close contact and the thoroughness of WBHHS's precautionary measures meant the risk of further exposure was minimised.

"To be considered at risk of exposure to pertussis, people need to be within one metre of the infectious person for more than an hour, which has limited the number of staff and patients who were possibly exposed," Dr Young said.

"Late yesterday our team quickly identified those staff and patients who had close contact and they started providing them with antibiotic medication.

"As a precautionary measure our team is also calling all mothers and staff who have been at the family unit since April 12th, though they have a very low risk for exposure.

"Also as a precautionary measure, any family unit staff with upper respiratory infection like symptoms are not being rostered on shifts until they are tested and cleared.

"It's worth remembering expectant mothers are provided with pertussis vaccination during their third trimester to protect themselves and their newborns, thus lowering their level of risk, while our staff also are required to be vaccinated upon employment."

Initial whooping cough symptoms are similar to an upper respiratory infection.

The best protection against whooping cough is vaccination, however it is not 100% effective and the effect wanes over time. The affected team member had been appropriately vaccinated.

Across the Wide Bay there have been 16 laboratory-confirmed cases of whooping cough since January 1st, which is only slightly above the average number from the previous five years.

Information about pertussis is available at: http://conditions.health.qld.gov.au/HealthCondition/condition/14/33/150/whooping-cough-pertussis

bundaberg health whooping cough wide bay hospital and health services
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'More lies': O'Dowd rubbishes Beers's penalty rates claim

    premium_icon 'More lies': O'Dowd rubbishes Beers's penalty rates claim

    News Public holiday penalty rate cuts in the crosshairs of Flynn candidate.

    • 18th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Gladstone chef's hot tips for matching wine with seafood

    premium_icon Gladstone chef's hot tips for matching wine with seafood

    Offbeat Find out what drops he suggests for local seafood.

    • 18th Apr 2019 3:02 PM
    Four cracking nights of fireworks at Harbour Festival

    premium_icon Four cracking nights of fireworks at Harbour Festival

    News Find out how many fireworks will go off over the four nights.

    • 18th Apr 2019 2:45 PM
    LOOKING BACK: Gladstone Harbour festival 20 years ago

    premium_icon LOOKING BACK: Gladstone Harbour festival 20 years ago

    Offbeat Are you in any of these Observer photos from 1999?