Bundaberg artists putting together first album

DOUBLE SHOT: The Pockets will perform again at Rocky Glen for the upcoming Melbourne Cup Day

THEY play the old classics for nostalgic pub crowds, but Bundaberg duo, The Pockets, create their own music too, and expect to have an album out in the near future.

Musicians Nikki and Blair Warwick are in fact husband and wife, having only returned from their English honeymoon two weeks ago.

They are right back into performing though, with a show on this weekend at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Nikki says the weekends, when they play gigs are where she and Blair have fun.

On weekdays they hold down other jobs to keep on top of the bills.

She says there's nothing like playing to a packed house.

It's kind of like an adrenalin rush, you don't really notice the people are there,” she said.

"I get nervous if there's a small crowd, with larger crowds you kind of feed off the energy.”

Nikki and Blair both sing and Blair plays guitar, drums and the bass - "he's the everything man!” Nikki said.

She says their gig will be "stuff people remember from the good old days: pub rock and AC/DC and a bit of Cold Chisel”.

They'll also play some of the material from P!nk's recently released album.

But they are keen to start playing their own music too.

They have written 10 songs for their upcoming album and are looking to get the tracks recorded and mastered.

Nikki said the album will feature a mixture of rock and rock ballads,

"We really like playing rock, and the heavier, slower ballads,” she said.