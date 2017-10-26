News

Bundaberg artists putting together first album

DOUBLE SHOT: The Pockets will perform again at Rocky Glen for the upcoming Melbourne Cup Day
DOUBLE SHOT: The Pockets will perform again at Rocky Glen for the upcoming Melbourne Cup Day
Julia Bartrim
by

THEY play the old classics for nostalgic pub crowds, but Bundaberg duo, The Pockets, create their own music too, and expect to have an album out in the near future.

Musicians Nikki and Blair Warwick are in fact husband and wife, having only returned from their English honeymoon two weeks ago.

They are right back into performing though, with a show on this weekend at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Nikki says the weekends, when they play gigs are where she and Blair have fun.

On weekdays they hold down other jobs to keep on top of the bills.

She says there's nothing like playing to a packed house.

It's kind of like an adrenalin rush, you don't really notice the people are there,” she said.

"I get nervous if there's a small crowd, with larger crowds you kind of feed off the energy.”

Nikki and Blair both sing and Blair plays guitar, drums and the bass - "he's the everything man!” Nikki said.

She says their gig will be "stuff people remember from the good old days: pub rock and AC/DC and a bit of Cold Chisel”.

They'll also play some of the material from P!nk's recently released album.

But they are keen to start playing their own music too.

They have written 10 songs for their upcoming album and are looking to get the tracks recorded and mastered.

Nikki said the album will feature a mixture of rock and rock ballads,

"We really like playing rock, and the heavier, slower ballads,” she said.

Topics:  gig the pockets

Gladstone Observer
Politician rises in Parliament to pay respects to trawler men

Politician rises in Parliament to pay respects to trawler...

The Member for Parliament expressed his gratitude for the dedication of the volunteers and emergency services authorities involved in the tragedy.

'Sitting ducks': Development gets a big fat 'no' from locals

BIG FAT NO: Residents are saying they don't agree with a development application that would see a low density residential lot and a supermarket built.

Residents vote no to new proposed development.

New class to help the ladies

LEFT: Andrea Asher with students Leanne Parker and Kristy Thorn.

New fit defence classes attracts women from many walks of life.

Calling young artists for GRAGM's annual competition

PRIMARY COLOURS: Michael Marriot's work 'Bird's Eye View of Sydney Harbour in Mixed Media,' a previous winner of 'Celebrate Australia'.

It's a chance to shine for primary school children

Local Partners