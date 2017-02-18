Pricks: Boy suffers as 'about 20' needles uncovered

A FOUR-year-old boy became dangerously close to Gladstone's drug problem last week and he could suffer because of it.

On Friday John Williams, 4, was pricked with what nurses believe was a used needle while playing in parkland at Barney Point.

Now young John and his mum Angela Moore have a three-month wait before they learn if he caught any infections or diseases from the tossed needle.

Gladstone Police detective senior sergeant in charge Chris Lindsay said drug users had no excuse for creating these dangers for residents.

He said while it was a rarity to find needles in public in Gladstone, it was an unfortunate part of society.

"In general there's intravenous drug use happening everywhere (including in Gladstone)," he said.

"Families just need to be mindful of the possible dangers and if you do come across it not to touch it."

It's a dangerous part of society that up until last week Ms Moore and her family believed they were protected from.

"We always told our kids to be careful of snakes, but we didn't think we'd have to tell them to be careful of needles," Ms Moore said.

At the time John and his siblings were playing and riding bikes at a block of vacant land at Barney Point off Hopper Rd, where they have been visiting for the past two years.

Ms Moore said other families and residents also use the area, either to ride bikes or walk their dogs.

But on Friday, one of their daughters yelled out to Ms Moore and her partner John, "they have needles!".

That's when they noticed, underneath a tree, was "about 20" needles, some used and some new.

After Ms Moore found out her son had been pricked, she took him straight to the hospital. They will return there in three weeks for more blood tests, before they learn the results in three months .

"I know you should keep an eye on your kids, but this all happened 2m away from our car, he was so close by," dad John said.

The accident has left a sour taste for the parents, who say they will be avoiding the area now.

"It gave him the shock of his life," Ms Moore said.

The news left many Gladstone parents shocked and worried for the young boy.

On The Observer's Facebook page, Marty Forbes wrote, "Praying that this little boy will be 100% okay. This is disgusting".

Heidi Maree added, "no parent or child deserves to go through that".

The accident was reported to the local police and the council.

It is believed the council is investigating.

The needles were removed from the area by yesterday morning.