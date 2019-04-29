Menu
Brett Kelly in Round 1 of the championship.
Motor Sports

Bumper crowd greets third round of CQDRA Champs

NICK KOSSATCH
by
29th Apr 2019 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:30 PM
MOTORSPORT: Saturday night's third round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship went without a hitch.

About 800 spectators enjoyed a full afternoon and evening of drag racing driving and riding.

"The Kenda racers put on a great show and Glenn Butcher came and had a run with us," CQDRA secretary Rebecca McLaughlin said.

"This meeting brought our largest number of cars in our unlimited bracket, which are the cars that run between 7-10.99sec in our championship this year."

Gladstone's Brett Kelly, yet again, took out the Super Street Class ahead of Craig McVie.

Chris Sullivan was top qualifier and winner of the Street class while Jamie Josefski took out the Twins division.

Round four of CQDRA Champs is on May 24-25.

RESULTS

JD: T Kelly, K Bugden. JB: H Oliver, B Schneider, C Houston. TW: R Wiggett, P Leggo, J Josefski. ST: C Sullivan, C Wellington, C Sullivan. SST: A Ferguson, C Mcvie, B Kelly. MB: J Ellem, R Houston, J Herriman. UNL: M Cameron, S Stefaniuk, L Bonato

benaraby drag racing cqdra championships drag racing australia drag racing queensland
Gladstone Observer

