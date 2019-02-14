Menu
Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival.
News

Bumper crowd expected at this weekend's music festival

Gregory Bray
by
13th Feb 2019 7:56 AM
UP TO a thousand people a day are expected to walk through the gates at this weekend's Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Amber Rodgers, one of the event's organisers, said if people were planning on buying tickets, or booking accommodation, then they'd better do it now.

"Bookings for this weekend's event are up significantly," she said.

"On last year's figures, we've seen a 25 per cent increase in visitor numbers.''

The three-day event is being headlined by The Black Sorrows with Joe Camilleri along with 17 other artists including award-winning blues guitarist Lloyd Spiegel, Dallas Frasca, 8 Ball Aitken and local musicians.

"Each festival has a different line-up which attracts newcomers," Mrs Rodgers said.

"What we're noticing is most of them are repeat visitors, people who are coming back with their friends."

Mrs Rodgers said the great weather predicted for this weekend should also drive visitor numbers.

"I know there's a heatwave over other parts of the state this week, but we don't get those sort of hot conditions here," she said.

"We've got beautiful 30-degree days here, so it's a great place to hang out."

For more information about the artist line-up, ticket prices, transport and accommodation, visit the Agnes Blues and Roots Festival website.

