Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Bullying culture rife at North Queensland prison

by TESS IKONOMOU
24th Jun 2020 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A culture of bullying and nepotism has been uncovered by an independent review of Townsville's jails.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin announced the release of the report today at the Townsville Correctional Complex and said all 30 recommendations would be implemented.

"I am accepting of the recommendations and findings and we are now implementing those all of recommendations," he said.

"Some of the reforms in that report will be delivered very, very quickly others, a wholesale cultural review will take many, many months into the future to land.

"This is the first time that I know of that Queensland Corrective Services have undertaken a review like this at any correctional centre at any time in our history.

"It's an important foundational piece that will drive reform for Townsville Correctional Centre."

MORE TO COME>>>

 

MORE NEWS>>>

• Drugs hidden in nappies, toys busted in police operation to target drug trafficking

• Townsville inmate unleashes on four officers after they enter his cell

Originally published as Bullying culture rife at Townsville prisons

More Stories

independent review north queensland nq prisons townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive T-Rex sized dinosaur roamed the Gladstone region

        premium_icon Massive T-Rex sized dinosaur roamed the Gladstone region

        News “We have excellent evidence that they were here,” Palaeontologist Dr Anthony Romilio.

        Brighter future for Australia’s rarest macadamia

        premium_icon Brighter future for Australia’s rarest macadamia

        News The bulburin nut trees at Gladstone’s Tondoon Botanic Gardens were the only known...

        IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Gladstone and Bilo’s coldest start for the year

        premium_icon Gladstone and Bilo’s coldest start for the year

        News Biloela was the seventh coldest region in Queensland as temperatures plummeted...