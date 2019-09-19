Bulls to give tired Uzzie a rest

Axed Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has been ordered to rest while Ashes workhorse Marnus Labuschagne could be saddled up this Sunday for a hasty return to the Queensland Bulls.

Labuschagne and fellow Ashes squad member Michael Neser have been named in a 14-man squad for the opening two Marsh One Day Cup games in Brisbane against the Blues on Sunday and South Australia on Tuesday at Allan Border Field.

Khawaja, dropped during the Ashes, will be rested for the opening games with a view to possible selection for the away series of one-day matches against Victoria on September 29 and October 1.

It's understood the reason for Khawaja's omission is that, unlike the other two Queensland Ashes tourists, he played in the World Cup which preceded the Ashes and Cricket Australia felt he should be given a brief spell away from the game even though his recent match play diet has not been substantial.

Queensland chairman of selectors Justin Sternes said an assessment on whether Labuschagne and Neser played on Sunday would be left until after they had consulted with the players following their arrival in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

"It's more likely they would play on Tuesday once they have had some time to rest and recuperate, but we will see how they pull up and make a final call closer to the NSW game,'' Sternes said.

Marnus Labuschagne should be ready to face NSW. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Labuschagne will have the chance to relive his Ashes triumphs at the Summer of Cricket Launch presented by Queensland Cricket at the Convention Centre on 17 October. Tickets are on sale now from Queensland Cricket.

The Bulls completed their final pre-season practice game on Wednesday with a huge batting effort against the National Indigenous Squad.

Queensland amassed 8-431 from their 50 overs at Caloundra, with centuries to Sam Heazlett and Nathan McSweeney and half centuries to Matt Renshaw and Max Bryant.