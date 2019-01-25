Bulls, boots and BBQ at Calliope

ROUGH RIDE: Some of the action at last year's Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster.

THIS Saturday the Calliope Rodeo will be holding their first ever Australia Day event, Bulls, Boots and BBQ.

Committee member Gary Ashe said there will something for everyone to enjoy on the day.

"We've got games and activities for the kids," he said.

"Facepainting, thong throwing and there will probably be a game of cricket as well.

"The Fire Brigade are in charge of the BBQ so there'll be steak and bacon and egg burgers and snags."

The rodeo events kick off at 2pm.

"The first event is the Futurity, which is young bucking bulls with dummies," Mr Ashe said.

"They have weights on their backs and they're judged on how hard they buck.

"The kids events start at 3pm for under 18 and 15 year old junior riders and poddy rides for the under 12 year olds.

"The main bullriding rodeo starts at 5pm with Open, Novice and Senior categories."

Mr Ashe said after the rodeo there will be time for everyone to kick up their heels.

"We have two bands on the night," he said.

"The Drop Bears CQ and Chris Bax."

Money raised from the event goes to good local causes.

"This event is separate from the big event in September," Mr Ashe said.

"The main aim of the rodeo is to raise money for hard times.

"Everything we make is donated back to the community.

"We also donate to all the groups that help us like the SES, Rotary and Polocrosse association.

"If any causes come up we'll donate to them too.

"And if it goes well we might look at making it a regular event each year."

The fun kicks off at 1.30pm at the Calliope Rodeo Grounds, Taragoola Rd.

Tickets: Adults: $15, Teens: $10, Pensioner $10 and children under 12 free.

For more information visit the Calliope Bulls, Boots and BBQ's Facebook page.