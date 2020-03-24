Bullets put up COVID-19 armour

SWIMMING: Athletes from Boyne Tannum Bullets Swimming Club have had their last training session for quite a while due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Bullets head coach of the past four years, Kate Bell, said: “While research indicates chlorine will kill COVID-19, with the ever-increasing measures being taken on a national scale to flatten the curve and measures such as the likely Olympic Games postponement, national sporting competitions cancellations, state borders closing, jobs lost, schools optional, council pools, indoor pool and sports centre shutdowns – all in effort to protect Australia – we feel it is now time to play our part in the best interests of our families, our community and all our loved ones.

“I am sad to say that we have made the incredibly tough decision to close,” Bell said.

A return date depended on how quickly the health emergency ease, she said.

“We will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so,” Bell said.

“We had planned on a strong winter program and will proceed at the next green light so stay tuned.

“This is something we did not want to do and a decision we have struggled with and delayed as long as we could, but feel is now right in light of current situation.”

Bell said it was a strange feeling to finish on such a quiet note.

“We thank you for all your support, smiles and learning over the past season,” she said.

“We will be back bigger than ever in the new season, be it winter or summer.”

