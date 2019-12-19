Bullets coach ‘really proud’ of swimmers’ performance

Isaac Waters, Tom Vagg and Sally Vagg at the McDonald's Queensland Championships

SWIMMING: Boyne Tannum Bullets swimmers have stepped out of their comfort zone to compete at the McDonald’s Queensland Championships in Brisbane this week.

Coach Kate Bell said she was proud of Isaac Waters, Tom Vagg and Sally Vagg for their effort and courage in attending the meet.

She said Sally had medalled in all six events she had raced at the time of writing.

Sally won gold in the 100m butterfly and 200m backstroke, silver in the 400m freestyle and bronze in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events.

“Sally’s a talented swimmer with a great work ethic,” Bell said.

“She really lifts to meet pressure and enjoys the process.

“That’s what goes a long way for her.”

For Isaac and Tom, it is their first long course championship.

Bell said Isaac had three swims and beat two PBs.

Tom had two swims and met his PBs.