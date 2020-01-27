Menu
HARD AT WORK: Jason Johannisen during the Western Bulldogs pre-season training match simulation at Maroochydore. Photo: Nathan Lay.
AFL

Bulldogs halfback eager to hit season in great shape

Steele Taylor
27th Jan 2020 12:01 AM
Fleet-footed halfback Jason Johannisen is relishing a thorough pre-season with the Western Bulldogs, after his preparations were cruelled last time around.

The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in early 2019, which forced him to miss the first three rounds.

"I'm fortunate enough (that) my body's feeling really good this pre-season," he said.

"I haven't missed a training session and hopefully that continues, and I can keep building and I can start the season off really well."

The 2016 Norm Smith Medallist got through a particularly taxing intra-club match simulation at Maroochydore on Sunday.

"We stepped it up to four quarters … we gave it a real crack and the intensity out there was really good," he said.

"There's a lot more improvement to go but it was a good standard."

They toiled in the heat, during what was likely their main session of their pre-season camp.

"It was tough, especially when it rained early in the morning," Johannisen said.

"I think the humidity was up to 80 per cent."

"We had about 40-odd blokes on the track so that healthy competition for spots is really good and that lifts the standard up at training."

Johannisen was impressed by the performances of captain Marcus Bontempelli, Hayden Crozier, Tim English and Jack Macrae.

It's the sixth time running the Bulldogs have had a pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast.

"We love it, the boys look forward to coming here."

