Best ever way to avoid another Maroons hissy fit

Best. Team. Ever: Only way to avoid a Queensland blow up over media condemnation

Best. Team. Ever: Only way to avoid a Queensland blow up over media condemnation

Wow, what a team.

The best in 41 years.

In the State of Origin run-up last year I suggested Queensland had chosen their worst side in 40 years.

I saw myself as a Captain Kirk of rugby league, enterprisingly taking the truth where it had never gone before.

Queensland saw it differently.

They won the series 2-1, opening up discussions about who was the worst judge in 40 years of State of Origin.

I caused outrage. Covid was more welcome than me north of Tweed Heads.

Cam Munster said it was disrespectful. Wayne Bennett asked if they drug test journalists.

Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans even gave me a jab from the rostrum when they received the shield.

"On behalf of the worst ever Queensland team, thank you very much," a delighted Cherry-Evans said.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Nothing polite of course. Who'd expect that from Queenslanders?

Instead of saying: "And a special thank you to Dean Ritchie for generously providing the motivation that made us look deep into our hearts and souls and reignite the passion that has long distinguished we brave warriors of the north."

It was more: What about that goose who said we were hopeless.

And how they'd be at the airport the next morning to give me a farewell I'd never forget.

I had to hitch a ride back to Sydney in a truck full of bananas and two-heads.

Now, 12 months later, we're on the cusp of Origin again and I have rebooted my thoughts on the Maroons after last year's series.

Ponga, champion. Fifita, brute. Munster, superstar. DCE, general. Holmes, freak. Gagai, tryscorer. Grant, creative. Brimson, speed.

I'm seriously not being sarcastic when suggesting this Queensland side is wonderfully gifted.

Let's smother them with praise.

Let's pander to their egos and tell 'em just how good they are. We certainly don't want another hissy fit over media condemnation.

So there won't be any motivation again coming from this humble journo. They'll have to search elsewhere this year for inspiration.

I know the Maroons sook, mope and brood over criticism so I will publicly concede: This is the finest Queensland side since Origin began back in 1980.

Yep, the best.

The greatest.

Let's celebrate, applaud and worship the mighty Maroons for 2021.

This will be a Queensland landslide.

Three-nil.

Move over Nostradamus. I'm back.

Originally published as Bulldog: Best ever way to avoid another Maroons hissy fit