Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Sydney man has been injured after he was trampled by a bull. Picture: Lucy Cantori / Caboolture News
A Sydney man has been injured after he was trampled by a bull. Picture: Lucy Cantori / Caboolture News
News

Bull tramples man in Sydney

by Emily Cosenza
26th May 2021 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

A man has been injured after he was trampled by a bull in Sydney’s southwest.

Paramedics from three crews responded to the incident along The Northern Rd in Bringelly just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The man was then taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition after being treated at the scene.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told NCA NewsWire the man in his 30s was believed to have received a gash to the head and had pelvic pain, but his injuries were not considered serious.

Ambulance Inspector Phil Sweet said crews initially received reports that the bull was “out of control” and were “relieved” to discover the man was outside the paddock when they arrived.

“Paramedics assessed the man quickly and thankfully he escaped with just minor injuries,“ Mr Sweet said.

“You can be as careful as you like but if you’re working around large animals sometimes unpredicted accidents occur.”

Originally published as Bull tramples man in Sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

        Premium Content UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

        News The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for anyone with dashcam vision to come forward.

        Deteriorating Lowmead culvert gets upgrade

        Premium Content Deteriorating Lowmead culvert gets upgrade

        News Traffic delays are expected in the area until June 30.

        Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Premium Content Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Community The winner purchased his life-changing entry at Nextra Valley News.

        Palliative care workshops held across CQ

        Premium Content Palliative care workshops held across CQ

        News Central Queensland residents will have the chance to learn more about palliative...