Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

Leah Tedman with three-year-old bull arab Poppy, who she rescued from an abusive situation. Matt Taylor GLA190519PAWS

CANOE Point was a dog lover's haven at the weekend with up to 400 residents and their pets taking part in the Million Paws Walk.

Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said it was the region's biggest fundraiser which aimed to fight animal cruelty and raise funds towards the organisation's vital services.

Ms Allison said her favourite aspect of the event was seeing all the adopted dogs with their loving owner's.

"It reminds me why we do this," she said.

Included in the activities was live music, market stalls, sausage sizzles and barbecue, competitions and discounted micro-chipping.

"All the money raised goes straight back to the RPSCA," Ms Allison said.

"We have to spend about $15000 a month on vet fees and for and on-site nurse, so all of it is vital."

Taking part in the festivities was foster carer and RSPCA volunteer Leah Tedman, accompanied by her three-year-old Bull Arab, Poppy.

"She is a beautiful girl," Ms Tedman said.

"She was rescued when she was four months old from a severe abuse situation.

"She had fear issues and would coward behind the couch...we couldn't take her anywhere she was so nervous."

But thanks to Ms Tedman's support and care, Poppy is living her best life.

"She has now been to obedience school and has even visited nursing homes to visit the residents," Ms Tedman said.

"It is really rewarding to get to this point."

Ms Tedman has been a foster carer for 10 years and cars for several pets at her Calliope property.

The fundraiser walk started at 9am.