Bulk carrier! What bulk carrier was that?

THAT WAS CLOSE: Yeppoon Coast Guard performed a number of rescues last week, including one of a boat that broke down in a shipping channel 30 minutes before a 400-metre bulk carrier passed over that spot.

THAT WAS CLOSE: Yeppoon Coast Guard performed a number of rescues last week, including one of a boat that broke down in a shipping channel 30 minutes before a 400-metre bulk carrier passed over that spot. Coast Guard Yeppoon

IT WAS a busy week on the water for the Yeppoon Coast Guard after towing one person in a fishing boat that broke down in a shipping channel.

They were called to assist a 5.5-metre cubby cab power boat last Thursday that had broken down eight nautical miles (about 15km) east of Flat Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7am and returned, boat in tow at 11am, having made the 120km trip.

Just 30 minutes after the rescue of the 5.5-metre cubby cab power boat, a 400-metre bulk carrier passed over the location the fishing boat had been anchored.

A spokesperson for the Yeppoon Coast Guard said this incident highlighted the dangers of fishing or anchoring in shipping channels.

Another call came in on Thursday to assist a 6.6-metre power boat with three people on board, which had broken down eight nautical miles (15km) to the east of Barren Island.

Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour just after 7.20am and returned, boat in tow at 10.50am, after an 88km round trip.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard said large swells from cyclone Oma on the Coral Sea may bring the highest tide for the summer season.

The high tide will be 5.16 metres at 9.37am today and the tidal range between the bottom and top of the tide will be 4.86 metres.

"This is a good reminder to check that mooring lines are secure and enough anchor line is deployed for the high tide," a spokesperson said.