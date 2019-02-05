REVEALED: Who bulk bills in Gladstone

The Observer compiled an updated list of clinics offering bulk-billing for health care services, including mental health services.

BULK-billing is a payment option for patients under the Federal Government's Medicare health system.

It allows patients little to no out-of-pocket expenses as doctors recover their service fee from Medicare.

Below is a list of service providers around the Gladstone region that offer bulk billing.

This list includes most facilities but may not be exhaustive.

Boyne Island Family Medical Centre - Centenary Dr

Bulk billing available, as well as a mental health care nurse offering free Wednesday sessions to qualifying patients.

QML Pathology - Tank St

Bulk billing available depending on the tests you have done.

Central Queensland Radiology - Dawson Hwy

Bulk billing available for many types of scans, including MRI scans, if you have a doctor's request form.

Discovery Coast Dental and Medical Centre - Captain Cook Dr

Bulk billing available for people with a Health Care card or age pension card from Centrelink. Not applicable to dental services.

Gladstone GP Super Clinic - Philip St

Bulk billing available for people under age 16 and people with an age pension card.

Gladstone Valley Medical Centre - Goondoon St

Bulk billing available for Health Care card or pension card holders or people under age 16.

Griffith Oxley Doctors Clinic - Grevillea St

Bulk billing available for Health Care card or age pension card holders or people under age 16 or over age 65.

Harbour City Family Practice - Toolooa St

Bulk billing available for people over age 65 and under age 16.

Nhulundu Health Service - Goondoon St

Bulk billing available.

Shoes Feet Gear Gladstone Podiatry - Auckland St

Bulk billing available depending on whether you have a care plan with your GP.

Tannum Family Practice - Hampton Dr

Bulk billing available.

Toolooa Family Practice - Toolooa St

Bulk billing available with multiple doctors including for mental health services.

United Medical Centre - Kirkwood Rd

Bulk billing available for Health Care card or pension card holders and people under age 16.

Gladstone Physio and Fitness - Glenlyon St

Bulk Billing available for exercise physiology if you have a doctor's referral.

Gladstone Integrated Services, Mental Health, Alcohol and other Drugs - Hospital Grounds on Flinders St

Bulk billing available for mental health services.