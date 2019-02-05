REVEALED: Who bulk bills in Gladstone
BULK-billing is a payment option for patients under the Federal Government's Medicare health system.
It allows patients little to no out-of-pocket expenses as doctors recover their service fee from Medicare.
Below is a list of service providers around the Gladstone region that offer bulk billing.
This list includes most facilities but may not be exhaustive.
Boyne Island Family Medical Centre - Centenary Dr
Bulk billing available, as well as a mental health care nurse offering free Wednesday sessions to qualifying patients.
QML Pathology - Tank St
Bulk billing available depending on the tests you have done.
Central Queensland Radiology - Dawson Hwy
Bulk billing available for many types of scans, including MRI scans, if you have a doctor's request form.
Discovery Coast Dental and Medical Centre - Captain Cook Dr
Bulk billing available for people with a Health Care card or age pension card from Centrelink. Not applicable to dental services.
Gladstone GP Super Clinic - Philip St
Bulk billing available for people under age 16 and people with an age pension card.
Gladstone Valley Medical Centre - Goondoon St
Bulk billing available for Health Care card or pension card holders or people under age 16.
Griffith Oxley Doctors Clinic - Grevillea St
Bulk billing available for Health Care card or age pension card holders or people under age 16 or over age 65.
Harbour City Family Practice - Toolooa St
Bulk billing available for people over age 65 and under age 16.
Nhulundu Health Service - Goondoon St
Bulk billing available.
Shoes Feet Gear Gladstone Podiatry - Auckland St
Bulk billing available depending on whether you have a care plan with your GP.
Tannum Family Practice - Hampton Dr
Bulk billing available.
Toolooa Family Practice - Toolooa St
Bulk billing available with multiple doctors including for mental health services.
United Medical Centre - Kirkwood Rd
Bulk billing available for Health Care card or pension card holders and people under age 16.
Gladstone Physio and Fitness - Glenlyon St
Bulk Billing available for exercise physiology if you have a doctor's referral.
Gladstone Integrated Services, Mental Health, Alcohol and other Drugs - Hospital Grounds on Flinders St
Bulk billing available for mental health services.