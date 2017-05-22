Bulge in Gladstone man's pants tips off police

A GLADSTONE man with a habit of stuffing stolen goods down his pants will be released from prison this week.

Peter James Pearson pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to nine charges; including four counts of stealing, going armed as to cause fear, driving on a court-disqualified license, unauthorised dealing of shop goods, possession of property suspected of being used with a drug offence and possession of dangerous drugs.

The offending occurred over a series of months the court heard, starting December 23.

At about 11.15am police conducted a search warrant of Pearson's home.

Police found .35grams of cannabis on the living room table, digital scales and a small plastic bowl.

The court heard the items were for personal use, and Pearson used the scales to measure out how much of the drug he could smoke at a time.

On February 26, 2017 at 9.25pm Pearson attended the Puma Energy fuel station in Calliope, and proceeded to fill up his silver Holden Commodore with over $25 in fuel.

Pearson went inside to pay however, his card declined.

He told staff he needed to pull the cash from an ATM machine and left before staff could say anything.

He did not return to pay for the fuel, and staff told police upon their arrival, that were was an ATM in store he could have used.

An hour later police located Pearson, where it was also revealed he was driving on a disqualified license.

The next day at about 8.30am, Pearson found himself in an argument with a female friend, and stormed outside midway to cool off, the court heard.

At the same time a man walked past the house smoking a cigarette; Pearson asked the man if he could bum one, but was turned down.

Pearson ran back into the house and emerged with a one-metre-long blue crowbar, raised it over his head and yelled abuse at the man, calling him a "f****ing (expletive)".

The man ran down the street to the aid of council workers, took refuge, and called the police.

Upon arrival police noted Pearson was aggressive, slurring his speech and disorientated.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was using the crowbar to complete garden work, and did not intend for it to be a threat.

On March 4, Pearson was caught trying to steal liquor from two different locations, the first at about 6.44pm from the Young Australia Hotel, and then an hour later at Liquor Land Gladstone.

Both times he hid the goods down his pants, and tried to conceal the "bulge" with his shirt or a shopping basket.

Police caught up with him half an hour later, after CCTV footage from the Young Australian Hotel revealed his identity.

At about 3.44pm on March 10 Pearson was told to leave the Goondoon St Telstra store by staff after attempting to take off with a tablet.

Once again he tried to stuff the goods in his clothes, but staff were alerted when the alarm sounded.

Police were called.

Despite this failed attempt, 10 minutes Pearson walked into the Woolworths store, and tried to leave with three packets of lollies stuffed down his undies.

It wasn't his sweet-tooth that gave him away, but the not-so-concealed bulge at the front of his pants that saw police stop him outside the store shortly after.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where he has remained for the past 71 days.

Visiting magistrate Ross Woodford took time already served into account and ordered his release for this week.

However, Mr Woodford also sentenced to him to also complete 100 hours of community service, pay $88 in restitution and be unable to apply for a license for two years.