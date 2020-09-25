Building watchdog ex-staffer held over PM ‘kill plot’

A former Queensland Building and Construction Commission employee is wanted over an alleged conspiracy to kill a PM.

A former Queensland Building and Construction Commission employee is wanted over an alleged conspiracy to kill a PM.

A former Queensland Building and Construction Commission employee who threw a pig's head at Samoa's prime minister in Logan, and is wanted over an alleged conspiracy to have him killed, has lost his bid for freedom.

Ipswich man Talalelei Pauga has been in custody since he was detained on an extradition warrant to Samoa in August.

Pauga, who states on his LinkedIn profile he worked at the QBCC for 20 years, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Talalelei Pauga is wanted in Samoa over an alleged conspiracy to murder the country's Prime Minister.

His lawyers previously made an application for Pauga to be immediately released from Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

They argued his detainment was wrongful and an abuse of process.

The court has previously heard Samoa wants Pauga extradited to face a charge of conspiring to murder Samoa's Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Samoan media have reported Pauga was allegedly one of several conspirators who hired a hit man for the task.

The request for his extradition was made to the Commonwealth Attorney-General's Department, which is acting on Samoa's behalf in the matter.

In 2018 Pauga was charged with public nuisance after throwing a pig's head at Mr Malielegaoi at a Catholic Church in Marsden.

The Samoan Prime Minister was attending an event to talk about flights between Brisbane and Samoa. The charge was later dropped.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin today refused the application to have Pauga released from custody.

The extradition matter and another application by his lawyer to have Pauga released were adjourned until next month.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pauga was a senior licensing assessment officer at QBCC before leaving to start his own business late last year.

Originally published as Building watchdog ex-staffer held over foreign PM 'kill plot'