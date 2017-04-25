Building up from the bust: Multitrade finds interstate work.

GLADSTONE-BASED demountables company Multitrade Building Hire is using the lessons it learned during the resources boom to survive the downturn and chase up projects interstate.

The family-owned company, founded in Gladstone 35 years ago, currently employs about 15 people from across the wider Gladstone region.

Managing director Anthony Groen-Int-Woud said the company was using contacts it had made during Gladstone's construction boom to enable it to survive in today's more difficult environment.

"For us that's certainly been a strength in terms of where we're headed today and what work we've got on," he said.

"Having that contact base, plus the fact that when they were here during the boom, we were able to deliver for them, has been a huge help.

"A lot of project managers have given us opportunities to tender for works in other regions after hiring us for jobs here.

"And they move from company to company as well."

Multitrade is currently engaged by renewables contractor Zenviron to provide administration buildings and facilities for the construction of the Sapphire Wind Farm, a massive renewable power project located about 18km west of Glen Innes in New South Wales.

Construction is estimated to take about 18 months, and has so far required 18 semi-trailer loads of buildings and integrated deck modules from Multitrade for the construction camp.

"That's hiring our equipment to them, and we've now also got the contract with them to build permanent office facilities for the project," Anthony said.

When completed, the 270MW wind farm will be one of the largest in the country.

Multitrade has also locked in the majority of the construction offices and facilities for the power station component of a gas plant being built in Darwin, as well as facilities for Golding at the Gladstone Area Water Board offline storage dam.

The company is also starting to grow the innovation side of its business.

The company is using integrated concept designs to construct buildings with integrated power generation and water and waste facilities.

"A lot of projects now aren't quite the same scale as what we were seeing in the region during the boom - they're using smaller crews now and they need quicker set-up," Anthony said.

"We've got a building that arrives on site with its own generator ... as soon as it's off the truck it's fired up and ready to go for their early establishment team.

"Basically we supply the whole box and dice.

"We've also got a solar powered toilet that runs its own water pump and lighting, and has its own waste storage."

Roughly the same age as the company, Anthony said he had been involved with Multitrade on and off for the last 10 years.