PHOTOS: Building to a stage success for bodybuilder

BODYBUILDING: Gladstone's Danielle Curnow has attributed her latest successes to her connection with coach Andrew Deasy.

She completed a number of podium finishes, including first places in two separate competitions - ICN Tropix North Queensland Championship and ICN Queensland Championship in Brisbane.

"My best friend Simone started competing first and Andrew is her coach so when I decided to have a go at competing I went with him as well," Curnow said.

"I entered the March Bikini Body Blitz Challenge which went for eight weeks and I won the Most Potential category which meant I got six months of free one-on-one coaching under Andrew."

The rest as they say is history.

Curnow was first in Swimsuit Model Open, Bikini First Timers and Bikini Open and was runner-up in the Swimsuit Novice category at the event in Townsville.

In Brisbane, Curnow won top gong in the Swimsuit Model Open and Bikini Novice divisions and second in Swimsuit Novice and Bikini Open.

Curnow explained what some of the criteria that the judges look at.

"The judges look at the right lean and whether or not you are too lean or not," she said.

"They also look at your hair, make-up, tan, bikini style, jewellery and they look if you have a good presentation and appealing personality."

Curnow said Deasy pulled no punches during her preparation phase.

"My coach is fantastic and he has years of multiple wins under his business Granite Conditioning," Curnow said of Deasy.

"I only met him face-to-face for the first time in Townsville and he does not sugarcoat anything and said it's how much hard work you put in and then how you present all that hard work on stage."

Curnow adhered to a strict diet which entailed correct measurement of food intake or an IIFYM (if it fits your macros) and did weight training six days a week.

"It takes practice to do it and did it for 13 weeks straight and there's a lot of preparation to get you there," she said.

Now, she is back to somewhat of a normal life. It seems practice indeed makes perfect for Curnow. Her 2020 campaign starts in December.