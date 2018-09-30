Building a good reputation

THUMBS UP: Chris Allen with Tai Allen, Steve Cross and Jack Noy from Gladstone Designer Homes has lived in Gladstone for 30 years and been building for 25 years.

THUMBS UP: Chris Allen with Tai Allen, Steve Cross and Jack Noy from Gladstone Designer Homes has lived in Gladstone for 30 years and been building for 25 years. Matt Taylor GLA180918HOME

PEOPLE who live in homes he built 10 years ago still say hello when they pass him in the street, so builder Chris Allen knows he's doing something right.

The owner of Gladstone Designer Homes was voted the best by The Observer's friends on Facebook recently.

He said the main thing that sets his business apart from other builders was a focus on making homes stand the test of time.

"We still build fairly traditionally - we still build full foundations and use a lot of timber," he said.

He uses solid foundations, treated pine frames and trusses, termite treatment, and waterproof the bathrooms.

Customers can pick from more than 300 plans as a starting point for their own home design, and his team is putting the finishing touches on a display home at Kirkwood.

Clients are typically "onto their second or third house" when they hire Gladstone Designer Homes, and spend between $300,000-$400,000.

The drop in land price over the past few years has seen people put more money into their building budgets, with young couples often spending up to $350,000 on the build.

"There are still quite a few good land deals around," he said. "That won't last for long, they're all getting snapped up."

Chris has been building in Gladstone for the past 25 years and specialises in residential projects.

Although during the past four years since the downturn in the local economy he has taken on commercial projects.

These include a refurbishment of the Calliope IGA Supermarket and shopfitting for other businesses, a side of his business that is picking up now business confidence is on the rise.

Chris said business had improved about 80 per cent on this time last year and that the past six months had been particularly good.

"The good news we've found is there's a lot more confidence around and people are starting to build again," he said.

His advice to people setting out to build a home was to research the builder they use thoroughly, know what they want and get a fixed-price quote.

"I'd be inclined to push the builder to give a fixed price, so there's no hidden extras at the end," he said.

The Observer's friends on Facebook also gave credit to DCG Werry Building Services, Mick & Z Homes and Irwin Homes.