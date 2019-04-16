Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man on sexual assault charges leaves the Watchhouse.
Man on sexual assault charges leaves the Watchhouse.
Crime

Builder accused of sexually assaulting clients faces court

by Tess Ikonomou
16th Apr 2019 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE builder accused of sexually assaulting his female clients has faced court.

The 46-year-old builder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with seven offences including four counts of sexual assault and one count of stalking.

He was arrested last month after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while assessing her flood-affected property in Kirwan.

Police will allege the man touched her and then sent a series of inappropriate text messages to her phone.

The second victim, a Wulguru woman in her 30s was allegedly assaulted in April 2018 during renovations.

It will be alleged the builder inappropriately touched her.

Defence lawyer Michael Chang asked for a lengthy adjournment when the matter was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The matter will next be heard on May 21.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    'Concerning': A message to CQ drivers from rescue crews

    premium_icon 'Concerning': A message to CQ drivers from rescue crews

    News 'We are urging drivers to take the utmost amount of care when on the way to or returning from holidays'

    • 16th Apr 2019 2:05 PM
    Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    premium_icon Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    Community The kindergarten with more than 30 years experience in the parade

    Construction company owner in court for security attack

    premium_icon Construction company owner in court for security attack

    News Magistrate says Bundaberg Rum can cause 'a lot of problems'

    'Delusional': Man on assault charges bashed in jail

    premium_icon 'Delusional': Man on assault charges bashed in jail

    News Court told man "had started to learn what he had been giving out”.