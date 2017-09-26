'Bugger me dead': Local couple thrilled after million dollar win

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

"Bugger me dead if it wasn't all the numbers!"

Those were the words a Gladstone region man uttered after winning more than $1 million in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto.

The Central Queensland couple was one of four division one winning entries across Australia. They each won $1,009,035.64.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous said they saw news and social media coverage of the mystery winner from the region, but didn't for a moment think it was them ... until they checked their entry.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official this morning to confirm the win, the jubilant man described the moment late last night when he and his wife decided to check their entry.

"I'd seen some Facebook posts yesterday saying that Boyne Island Newsagency had got a division one but didn't think anything of it," he said.

"I went to bed last night and was just going through my phone and said to my wife 'you know they still haven't found that person who won'.

"We never check our tickets, we just check them the next time we get an entry. So my wife asked if I wanted to check the numbers.

"I got the numbers for her and all of sudden she shouts 'Come here! Come here'.

"Mate we were dancing. I haven't danced with my wife since our wedding night!" he laughed.

The thrilled couple admitted they enjoyed a sleepless night contemplating their new millionaire status.

"It's life changing isn't it!" he said.

"It's going to help the family out! We'll share it with our family."

The ticket was bought at Boyne Island Newsagency, Shop 3, Boyne Island Plaza, Centenary Drive, Boyne Island.

Boyne Island Newsagency owner Peggy Wood said she was thrilled the couple had been united with their prize.

"I bet they are pleased," she laughed.

"Everybody's been coming in and asking about it. It's only a small area so word gets around.

"Having a division one land here creates a good atmosphere. Everyone's happy and jovial.

"We look forward to selling another division one winning entry to our customers."