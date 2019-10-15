Budget is keeping things cool with new truck

Michael Comley and Michelle Comley from Budget Car & Truck Rental Gladstone with the new refrigerated truck now available for hire.

Michael Comley and Michelle Comley from Budget Car & Truck Rental Gladstone with the new refrigerated truck now available for hire.

THE team at Budget Car and Truck Rental Gladstone are keeping it cool ahead of the warmer months with a handy new addition to its growing fleet of rentals.

The rental company recently acquired a refrigerated Toyota Hilux which is ready for a business or community group to hire.

Michael Comley from Budget Gladstone said the addition of the truck was a natural step forward for the business.

"We could see a gap in the market here with fresh fruit and produce, butcher shops, outside catering and festivals to provide something to make it easier to transport that stock around rather than just having a trailer," Michael said.

"We've already driven it around to a couple of the butcher shops and a couple of the fresh fruit and vegetable places and they've all acknowledged it and inquired about it."

The cool truck has already made its debut - helping the Rotary Club of South Gladstone at its recent sausage sizzle.

"We put all the ice, drinks and everything in there and it's fit for purpose for that," Michael said.

"It can get down to minus 20C and reduces temperature at roughly 1C per minute when you're starting it off so it's probably 30 minutes by the time you are down to 0C or less.

"It works a bit like an Esky where if you open the doors more frequently the longer it takes to cool down.

"It's pretty straightforward for people doing deliveries around town, up to Rocky or down to Brisbane … it's also perfect for sporting events."

Budget Gladstone is on Neil St, Clinton.

Call 1800 150 278 or visit budget.com.au.