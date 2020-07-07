Budget highlights revealed: How each suburb will benefit

WITH the 2020/21 Gladstone Regional Council budget and operational plan revealed, The Observer has broken down the funding highlights to show how each area fared.

Gladstone

$1.6M Tondoon Botanic Gardens upgrade of external lighting

$1.3M Gladstone Aquatic Centre upgrade

$837,000 Toolooa Street pavement renewal

$325,000 Cassy Lives Skate Park upgrade

TOTAL: $4,062,000

Agnes Water

$980,000 Agnes St, Agnes Water, new carpark.

TOTAL: $980,000

Baffle Creek

$1.73M Gorge Road bridge replacement

TOTAL: $1.73M

Benaraby

$3.97M Benaraby Landfill Stage 3 Landfill cell development and weighbridge

TOTAL: $3.97M

Bororen

$25,000 Red Hill Road causeway upgrade

TOTAL: $25,000

Boyne Island

$479,000 Boyne Tannum Community Centre library floor and Castle Tower Building verandas.

TOTAL: $479,000

Boyne Valley

$25,000 Blackman’s Gap Road floodway upgrade

TOTAL: $25,000

Calliope

$402,500 Don Cameron Drive road widening for high school

$139,700 Bunting Park playground replacement

$650,000 Calliope Cemetery North upgrade

TOTAL: $1,192,200

Captain Creek

$225,000 Round Hill Road safety improvements

TOTAL: $225,000

Curtis Island

$80,000 Frank and Francie Hart Park play unit replacement

TOTAL: $80,000

Deepwater

$130,000 Deepwater Road pavement rehabilitation

TOTAL: $130,000

Granite Creek

$50,000 Charnwood Road bridge renewal

TOTAL: $50,000

Hobble Creek

$875,625 John Clifford Way bridge replacement

TOTAL: $875,625

Many Peaks

$200,000 Many Peaks bridge renewal

TOTAL: $200,000

Miriam Vale

$895,000 Blackman’s Gap Road safety improvements

$40,000 Macdonald Street intersection upgrade

TOTAL: $935,000

Mount Larcom

$1.15M Mount Larcom Reservoir replacement

$15,000 Mount Larcom to Bracewell Road improvements

TOTAL: $1,190,000

Nagoorin

$30,000 Norton and Dawes Road bitumen seal upgrade

Rosedale

$20,000 Ferry Road culvert structure renewal

TOTAL: $20,000

Seventeen Seventy

$81,000 Air Sea Rescue Park, playground replacement

TOTAL: $81,000

Tannum Sands

$589,000 Waratah Cresent Stop, Drop and Go bus stop

TOTAL: $589,000

Targinnie

$262,500 Wilson Road and Lynne Road upgrade

TOTAL: $262,500

Turkey Beach

$420,000 Turkey Beach Road safety improvements

$79,500 Turkey Beach Park playground replacement

TOTAL: $499,500

Yarwun

$2.2M Yarwun Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrades

$360,000 Mount Stowe Road floodway upgrade

TOTAL: $2,560,000