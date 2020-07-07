Budget highlights revealed: How each suburb will benefit
WITH the 2020/21 Gladstone Regional Council budget and operational plan revealed, The Observer has broken down the funding highlights to show how each area fared.
Gladstone
$1.6M Tondoon Botanic Gardens upgrade of external lighting
$1.3M Gladstone Aquatic Centre upgrade
$837,000 Toolooa Street pavement renewal
$325,000 Cassy Lives Skate Park upgrade
TOTAL: $4,062,000
Agnes Water
$980,000 Agnes St, Agnes Water, new carpark.
TOTAL: $980,000
Baffle Creek
$1.73M Gorge Road bridge replacement
TOTAL: $1.73M
Benaraby
$3.97M Benaraby Landfill Stage 3 Landfill cell development and weighbridge
TOTAL: $3.97M
Bororen
$25,000 Red Hill Road causeway upgrade
TOTAL: $25,000
Boyne Island
$479,000 Boyne Tannum Community Centre library floor and Castle Tower Building verandas.
TOTAL: $479,000
Boyne Valley
$25,000 Blackman’s Gap Road floodway upgrade
TOTAL: $25,000
Calliope
$402,500 Don Cameron Drive road widening for high school
$139,700 Bunting Park playground replacement
$650,000 Calliope Cemetery North upgrade
TOTAL: $1,192,200
Captain Creek
$225,000 Round Hill Road safety improvements
TOTAL: $225,000
Curtis Island
$80,000 Frank and Francie Hart Park play unit replacement
TOTAL: $80,000
Deepwater
$130,000 Deepwater Road pavement rehabilitation
TOTAL: $130,000
Granite Creek
$50,000 Charnwood Road bridge renewal
TOTAL: $50,000
Hobble Creek
$875,625 John Clifford Way bridge replacement
TOTAL: $875,625
Many Peaks
$200,000 Many Peaks bridge renewal
TOTAL: $200,000
Miriam Vale
$895,000 Blackman’s Gap Road safety improvements
$40,000 Macdonald Street intersection upgrade
TOTAL: $935,000
Mount Larcom
$1.15M Mount Larcom Reservoir replacement
$15,000 Mount Larcom to Bracewell Road improvements
TOTAL: $1,190,000
Nagoorin
$30,000 Norton and Dawes Road bitumen seal upgrade
Rosedale
$20,000 Ferry Road culvert structure renewal
TOTAL: $20,000
Seventeen Seventy
$81,000 Air Sea Rescue Park, playground replacement
TOTAL: $81,000
Tannum Sands
$589,000 Waratah Cresent Stop, Drop and Go bus stop
TOTAL: $589,000
Targinnie
$262,500 Wilson Road and Lynne Road upgrade
TOTAL: $262,500
Turkey Beach
$420,000 Turkey Beach Road safety improvements
$79,500 Turkey Beach Park playground replacement
TOTAL: $499,500
Yarwun
$2.2M Yarwun Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrades
$360,000 Mount Stowe Road floodway upgrade
TOTAL: $2,560,000